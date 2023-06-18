Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 25,080 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,179. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

