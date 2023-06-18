Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.81. 1,789,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

