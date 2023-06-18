Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

