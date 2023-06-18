Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 12,251 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,038. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.