Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $222,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,760. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.