Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 349 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.08. 6,874,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,550. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

