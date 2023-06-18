Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 54 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,181.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $403.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

