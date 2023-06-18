Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 675 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.