Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $406.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,184. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $407.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

