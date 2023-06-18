Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in May

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 405,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 767,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 1.8 %

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

HTOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 104,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Featured Articles

