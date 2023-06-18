FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.48 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.4 %
ATD opened at C$64.73 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.06.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
