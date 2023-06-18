FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.48 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.58.

ATD opened at C$64.73 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

