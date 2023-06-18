G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at G Medical Innovations

In other G Medical Innovations news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of G Medical Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

Shares of GMVD remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 266,995 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. G Medical Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

(Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.