G999 Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,192.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.