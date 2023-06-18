Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 6,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,293. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

