GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 930,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,102. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. The business had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

