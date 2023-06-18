Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in May

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 17,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 184,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gen Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Gen Digital stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,174,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,632. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.01 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 83.47%. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. Its brands include Norton, Avast, Lifelock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

