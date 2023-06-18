General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.