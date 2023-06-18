Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genetron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 2,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,533. Genetron has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Genetron by 165.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

