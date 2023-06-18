Genfit (GNFTF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) is one of 334 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Genfit to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit N/A N/A -5.70 Genfit Competitors $126.14 million -$1.88 million 30.88

Genfit’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Genfit Competitors -265.40% -58.01% -14.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Genfit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genfit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A Genfit Competitors 230 1247 3198 26 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Genfit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genfit competitors beat Genfit on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

