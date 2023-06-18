GeniuX (IUX) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $570,567.14 and $47,393.15 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001242 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
