GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $93.72 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $93.72 million and approximately $139,958.89 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07108123 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $136,279.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

