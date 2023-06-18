Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 17,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.86. 13,982,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

