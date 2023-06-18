Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of research firms have commented on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,976.00.
GVDNY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 14,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $72.82.
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
