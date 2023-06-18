Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of GOODO stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOODO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.