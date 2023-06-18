Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODO stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

