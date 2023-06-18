Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLST. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000.

Global Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

GLST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 125,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192. Global Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

