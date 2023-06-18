GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance

Shares of GMéxico Transportes stock remained flat at 2.26 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 1 year low of 2.15 and a 1 year high of 2.81.

Get GMéxico Transportes alerts:

About GMéxico Transportes

(Get Rating)

Read More

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

Receive News & Ratings for GMéxico Transportes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMéxico Transportes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.