GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.
GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance
Shares of GMéxico Transportes stock remained flat at 2.26 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 1 year low of 2.15 and a 1 year high of 2.81.
About GMéxico Transportes
