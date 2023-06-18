Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

