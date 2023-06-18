Gordon Haskett Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to Hold

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.48.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock valued at $68,779,604. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 74.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

