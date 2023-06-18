Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,685,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 7.0 %

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

