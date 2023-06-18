Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 9.4% in May

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 42,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

