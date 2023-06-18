Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Jason W. Reese purchased 243,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,958. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason W. Reese acquired 243,990 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,982.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,943,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 576,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,434. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 22.07. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

