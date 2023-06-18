Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
Great Thunder Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.