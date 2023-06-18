Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 2,913 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Tobam lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,493. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.