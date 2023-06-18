Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 3,127 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.26.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.01. 3,208,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

