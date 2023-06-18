Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

