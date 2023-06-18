Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. SunPower makes up about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SunPower worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SunPower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in SunPower by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SunPower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $7,180,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

SunPower Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,236,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,147. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.