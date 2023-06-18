Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 9,381,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,025. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.