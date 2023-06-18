Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,916,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.