Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,979 shares of company stock worth $8,072,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 13,321,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

