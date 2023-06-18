Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the quarter. Steelcase accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 1,564,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $838.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

