Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.11. 1,069,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,650,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,044. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

