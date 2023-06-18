Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,211. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

