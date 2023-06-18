Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,213. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $90.21 and a one year high of $178.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

