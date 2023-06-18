Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 340,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 859,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

