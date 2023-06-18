Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 340,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Trading Down 1.3 %
GDOT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 859,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
