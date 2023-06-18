Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.06.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 64.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.60%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

