Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 903,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grifols Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.