Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Tops $451,752.63

Grin (GRIN) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $451,752.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,546.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00291889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00527683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00407240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

