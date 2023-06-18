Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) to Issue — Dividend of $2.13 on June 29th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.1262 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $92.80.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.