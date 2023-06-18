Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPOVY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

Grupo Carso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.