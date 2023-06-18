Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPOVY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.
