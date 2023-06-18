GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in May

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 805,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.15. 1,354,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,376. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

